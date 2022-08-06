American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 106.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

