America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 17,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,390. The company has a market cap of $430.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

