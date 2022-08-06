Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. 396,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

