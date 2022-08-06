Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

AHPI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

