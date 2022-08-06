Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
AHPI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
