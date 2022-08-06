Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Price Performance

Alleghany stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $837.20. 42,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alleghany

Alleghany Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alleghany by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alleghany by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.