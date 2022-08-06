Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.
Alleghany stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $837.20. 42,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
