Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Allakos Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.99 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 169.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 83.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 156,305 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
