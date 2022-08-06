Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday.

ASTL stock opened at C$12.21 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

