Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.52. 63,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 46,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000.
