Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.
Alector Stock Performance
Alector stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
