Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alector Company Profile

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

