AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.86.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.71. The company has a market cap of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. Research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

