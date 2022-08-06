Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:APD traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $262.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after buying an additional 152,858 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,246,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

