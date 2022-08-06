Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $8.91 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

