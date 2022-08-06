Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,047.00

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $3,047.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00701971 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

