Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC cut shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ARE stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.11.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

