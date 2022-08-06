Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

