AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,835.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,039. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

NYSE BROS opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

