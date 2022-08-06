AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $762,355 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.73.

WEX stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

