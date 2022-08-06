AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

