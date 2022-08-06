Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $164.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $139.78 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

