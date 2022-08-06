adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €173.00 ($178.35) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($221.65) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday.

adidas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €171.56 ($176.87) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €171.29 and its 200 day moving average is €196.35.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

