Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Blake Aftab Sells 6,968 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Blake Aftab sold 1,363 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $19,763.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

