Abyss (ABYSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194,432.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $194,432.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

