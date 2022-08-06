A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $145,497.57 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $145,497.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

