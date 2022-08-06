8PAY (8PAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,801.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $626,051.60 and approximately $48,801.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
