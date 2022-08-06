147,252 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 147,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

