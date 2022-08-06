11,000 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $630.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.