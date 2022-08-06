1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

