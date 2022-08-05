ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $24,975.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 3,900,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
