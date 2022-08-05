Zeusshield Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $148,464.16 and $11,906.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

