Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 39,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,412. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $48,067.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.