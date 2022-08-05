Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $329.44. 6,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

