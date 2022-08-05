ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIM. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.58) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.52) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($25.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.