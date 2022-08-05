Zano Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,067.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $40,067.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,311,029 coins and its circulating supply is 11,281,529 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

