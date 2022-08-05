YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.46 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 2,040,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About YETI

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

