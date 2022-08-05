Yelp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 157% compared to the typical daily volume of 743 put options.

Shares of YELP traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

