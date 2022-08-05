XYO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. XYO has a market cap of $113.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.