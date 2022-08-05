Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. Xylem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,693. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock valued at $691,104. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

