Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Xperi by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

