WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.
WW International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 39,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.