WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 39,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

About WW International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

