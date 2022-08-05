WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. WW International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ WW traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 2,323,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,112. WW International has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

