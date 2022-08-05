Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $18.96 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $18.96 or 0.00082413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

