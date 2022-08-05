Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $167,914.42

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $167,914.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00011040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

