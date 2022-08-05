Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $167,914.42

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $167,914.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00011040 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
