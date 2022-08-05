WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $50.25. WPP shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,210 ($14.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.52) to GBX 1,230 ($15.07) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WPP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.