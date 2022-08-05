WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $50.25. WPP shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,210 ($14.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.52) to GBX 1,230 ($15.07) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.
WPP Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.