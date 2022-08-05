Woodcoin Achieves Market Cap of $15.93 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00008650 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $51,358.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.85 or 0.07321001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00161085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00697538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00596867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005714 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

