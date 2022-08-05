Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 71 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

