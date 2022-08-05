Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 162 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

