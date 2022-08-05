Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.