Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

