Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.