Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 276.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

